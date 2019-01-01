Dwight Yorke joins the line-up for the Battle of the Reds 2019

World Football Legends is happy to announce the addition of Dwight Yorke to the team line-up for the Battle of the Reds 2019, as the striker laces up his boots again on 16 November at the National Stadium.

Making his debut in Singapore with the Manchester Reds, Dwight Yorke made 92 appearances and scored 52 goals for . He had a huge impact on the club during the iconic 89/99 season, being a part of the Treble squad following his arrival from . Yorke, nicknamed the ‘Smiling Assassin’ for his impressive goal-scoring abilities and a constant smile on the pitch, will be joining the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Wes Brown, Ronny Johnsen and Dimitar Berbatov.

Yorke who was at the Stretford End from 1998 to 2002 shared, “I’ve been to Singapore many times and I always enjoy my trips there, but I’ve never played at the National Stadium. I’ve heard good things about the pitch and look forward to making new memories. I hope I’ll be able to put on a good performance for the fans.”

Tickets to the Battle of the Reds 2019 start from $20 and are available at www.sportshub.com.sg. Family packages (two adults & two children below the age of 12) are also available at $120 and VIP Packages at $250. For more information, please visit https://wfl.asia/.