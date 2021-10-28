Dwamena: Linz provide latest update on Ghana striker who collapsed

Ghana striker Raphael Dwemana is in recovery mode after collapsing during an Austrian Cup game between Blau-Weiss Linz and Hartberg on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian, who was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and has had to play with an implanted defibrillator, went down during the first half of the midweek fixture, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of the game.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital after receiving prompt medical attention on the pitch.

“Raphael is doing well so far, I was able to convince myself of that at his hospital today and he can laugh again,” Linz sports director Tino Wawra updated on the striker’s condition on Thursday, as per a report on the club’s official website.

“The scope of the situation is not easy and of course he has now become aware of all of this again and he can realistically assess the future. The doctors' testimony was that his life was never in acute danger because of his defibrillator.

“Raphael still has some examinations ahead of him today and can either go home this evening or tomorrow morning - there is no longer any danger if he avoids exertion.

“We will discuss with the doctors in the next few days how things will continue. "

Dwamena joined Linz in June, signing a two-year contract. He has so far made four appearances in all competitions for the club, including three in the Austrian second-tier.

Article continues below

“Raphael was conscious during the entire interruption and was looked after intensively by the rescue workers. In the meantime, he has been transferred to the hospital to clarify his condition precisely,” Wawra said in an initial statement after the game on Wednesday.

The midweek occurrence is the latest setback for the 26-year-old, who was first diagnosed with a heart condition during a medical for a move from Swiss side FC Zurich to Premier League fold Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017. The deal eventually fell through after the failed medical.

In 2019, he saw a loan stint with Spanish fold Real Zaragoza cut short by his heart condition and in 2020, new Danish club Vejle withdrew him from team engagements due to a relapse in his condition.