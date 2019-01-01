Durand Cup 2019: Mohun Bagan down Real Kashmir in extra time to make final

VP Suhair scored twice in extra time as the Mariners make a record 29th appearance in the final of Asia's oldest football tournament...

beat FC 3-1 in the second semifinal of the Durand Cup 2019 on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Salvador Perez scored in the 42nd minute to give Mohun Bagan the lead but Gnohere Krizo equalised for Real Kashmir in 90+3’. VP Suhair scored a brace in extra time (93’, 112’) to confirm Bagan’s win.

Antonio Vicuna made nine changes in the Mohun Bagan starting lineup which defeated Indian Navy. Only Nongtamba Naorem and Lalchhawnkima retained their place.

Mohun Bagan were off to pacy start and dominated proceedings initially. Ace midfielder Joseba Beitia came very close to score the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute. The Spaniard had cut in from the right flank and attempted a long-range from the edge of the box but Real Kashmir custodian Phurba Lachenpa pulled off a brilliant save.

After the initial pressure from Mohun Bagan, it was Real Kashmir who started taking control of the game. Subhash Singh attempted a screamer from almost 25 yards in the 23rd minute of the match but his shot went wide.

Beitia had almost broken the deadlock in the 35th minute but his long-range attempt went wide. He exchanged a one-two with Naorem at the edge of the box and went past two defenders before attempting the shot.

The Mariners finally scored the opening goal in the 42nd minute via Salvador Perez’s strike. Romario fed Gurjinder with a pass on the left flank and the Bagan left-back floated a cross inside the box. The Spanish striker took a touch and found the back of the net.

Mohun Bagan continued to dominate proceedings in the second half as well. In the 50th minute, Romario Jesuraj came close to score the second goal after receiving a pass from Surabuddin Mallick inside the box, unfortunately, his shot went above the crossbar.

After the hour mark, the visitors increased the intensity of their attacks as Mohun Bagan started to fade away from the game. David Robertson’s men attacked in numbers but lacked firepower upfront.

Just when it seemed that Bagan had sealed the fate of the match, Gnohere Krizo netted the equaliser in the third minute of the additional time following a long ball from Loveday Okechukwu.

Mohun Bagan did not waste any time and scored their second in just the third minute of the extra time. VP Suhair followed a through ball from Fran Gonzalez inside the box and found the back of the net.

It was an end to end affair during the first 15 minutes where both teams came close to score on multiple occasions. The Kashmiri side should have equalised in the 100th minute but Fran Morante cleared the ball in front of the goal.

Ritwick, Danish and Krizo exchanged passes at the edge of the box before Krizo squared the ball for Vicky Meetei. Meetei tried to slot the ball home through the far post but Morante denied him.

Suhair completed his brace in the 112th minute to seal the fate of the match after receiving Fran Gonzalez’s through ball.

In a bid to win their record 17th Durand Cup title, Mohun Bagan will face FC in the final on Saturday.