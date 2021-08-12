DStv ambassadors Iheanacho, Ndidi star as Leicester City win First Community Shield in 50 Years

The Super Eagles stars put up impressive displays to help the Foxes silence the Citizens in the English football curtain-raiser

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured as Leicester City defeated Manchester City to win the club’s first Community Shield in 50 Years.

The DStv ambassadors starred as the FA Cup winners earned a shocking win over defending champions, Manchester City.

Iheanacho, who came on as a second-half substitute, earned and scored a late minute penalty that ensured a 1-0 victory for Leicester over Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium. Fellow countryman, Ndidi, played the entire 90 minutes for the Foxes and was rock solid as always.



The game also featured another Nigerian - Manchester City youngster, Samuel Edozie. Pep Guardiola handed the 18-year-old his Manchester City debut against Leicester City in the Community Shield.

The winger had scored in all three pre-season friendlies for the Citizens and was presented with a golden opportunity in the first half but could not hit the target.

In June, MultiChoice Nigeria unveiled Ndidi and Iheanacho as ambassadors to lead the campaign for the DStv Compact - a value for money package and home of the Premier League.

Article continues below

They also featured in a new DStv television commercial to mark the start of the new football season.

Don’t miss the 2021/2022 football season on DStv and enjoy #UnbeatableFootball campaign on DStv compact. Take advantage of the ongoing Biggie Goals promo offer and get a DStv HD decoder, dish kit and one-month Compact package subscription for N9,900 or GOtv decoder, GOtenna with a one-month Max package subscription from N6,900. Offer valid for a limited time only.