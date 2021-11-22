Drogba: I want to cry because Liverpool winger Salah is going to destroy all my records

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has jokingly stated he wants to cry because Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is destroying all his records.

The Pharaohs captain has been on fire for the Reds, overtaking the Ivory Coast legend's record of 104 Premier League goals from an African player. But the ex-Elephant insists he is not amazed by what Salah is achieving because he had seen his qualities in training during his brief stint with the Blues before he eventually left for Serie A.

This season, Salah has already scored 16 goals for the Merseyside charges in all competitions.

"If he continues [like this] he’s going to destroy all my records! I want to cry," Drogba told Mehwar TV as quoted by Kingfut.

"What I’ve seen during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there. He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality.

"When you look at the squad [Chelsea] had at the time, it was not easy to play, but what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s really nice, he’s really polite, even when he was not playing."

Salah was signed by the Blues in 2014 but made just 13 appearances, scoring two goals in the process. He eventually made a move to Roma and the former forward has revealed the regular conversations they had.

"He was sad not to contribute [at Chelsea], but he was always good. When you have this kind of intelligence it’s just a matter of time before you blow up," Drogba added.

"I remember we spoke a few times when he was at Roma and he was scoring goals and then he had a moment when he was not scoring and he asked me how to deal with this kind of situation.

"I shared with him a lot of examples and experiences and how it happened to me and all the strikers."

Last weekend, Salah was on target as Liverpool defeated Arsenal 4-0 in a league match at Anfield.