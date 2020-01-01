'Drive-in football!'- Midtjylland planning unique fan experience for return after coronavirus break

The Danish Super League leaders have unveiled a unique plan for supporters to be involved whenever matches are allowed to continue

Danish club Midtjylland are planning a unique way for fans to participate during the age of matches with no supporters in the stands: drive-in football.

The Danish leaders unveiled a plan on Friday that will allow up to 10,000 fans to safely be near, but not in, their stadium during upcoming matches.

The league is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no fans allowed in the stands until at least August whenever play resumes.

But when football is able to return, Midtjylland are planning on allowing up to 2,000 cars to park around their stadium and participate in gameday activities from the safety of their vehicles.

The club will set up big screens in the parking areas around the MCH Arena, allowing fans to watch the match taking place inside, while partnering with a local radio station to provide live commentary for fans to listen to on their car radios.

"In the coming time when we unfortunately have to play the Super League without spectators, we are working hard to create the best possible experience," said Midtjylland marketing and support director Preben Rokkjaer in a club statement.

"[Drive-in football] will go a long way to giving something back to the region and our many loyal fans," Rokkjaer continued.

"We have a stated goal of creating the best stadium experience and coronavirus doesn't change that, it just provides some other preconditions. We are in close dialogue with the police, the Herning Municipality and MCH to create a safe framework and security for everyone."

Midtjylland added that details of the plan will be further revealed when Super League play is able to continue.

The Danish Super League has been suspended since March 10, with Midtjylland currently holding a 12-point advantage at the top of the table over second-place FC Copenhagen.

Midtjylland has been the scene of other innovations in the past, with Thomas Gronnemark serving as the club's "throw-in coach" and rising to prominence for his ability to increase the club's scoring.

Gronnemark's work was so impressive that Jurgen Klopp hired him at Liverpool, making him the Premier League’s first specialist throw-in coach.