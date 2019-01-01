Dream Stars Ladies and Osun Babes retain Nigeria Women's Premier League status

The Lagos and Osogbo based outfits avoided relegation after play-off triumphs to extend their stay in Nigeria's top-flight

Dream Stars Ladies and Osun Babes will compete in the Women's Premier League (NWPL) next season after their respective wins in the relegation play-off in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Lagos and Osogbo based top-flight outfits were among the four teams that finished bottom of their respective groups in the regular season but eventually retained their status at the play-offs.



Debutants Dream Stars Ladies edged Invincible Angels 4-2 on penalties after they played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Fifa Goal Project pitch, MKO Stadium.

Article continues below

The Pride of Lagos secured the lead in the 21st minute as Anuoluwapo Salisu’s corner found captain Judith Nwaogu to head home.

However, the Benue based side fought back in the second half and levelled matters in the 84th minute through Kafayat Bashiru before full-time but eventually bowed out in the ensuing penalty kicks.

Likewise, Osun Babes retained their top-flight status with a 4-3 win on penalties over northern-based side Kaduna Queens after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.