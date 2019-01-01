Draw with Akwa United a fair result, says Katsina United’s Henry Makinwa

Despite facing the Promise Keepers with a depleted squad, the Changi Boys left Uyo with a point to the tactician’s admiration

Katsina United coach Henry Makinwa feels Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Akwa United was the just outcome.

Although the Changi Boys came into the fixture against the Promise Keepers with injuries to key men, they put up a brave display to leave Godswill Akpabio Stadium with a point.

FULL-TIME



Akwa United 0-0 Katsina United #AKWKAT #NPFL20



STATS

Shots (On target) 14 (7) - 2 (1)

Corners: 13 - 0

Fouls: 10 - 21

Offside: 1 - 1

Booking: 1 - 4

Expulsion 0 - 0 — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) November 20, 2019

John Obuh’s Akwa United were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal despite dominating possession from start to finish.

Also, Mfon Udoh had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Abdullahi Boje after Godwin Alex handled Aniekeme Asuquo’s cross.

In his post-game reaction, coach Makinwa is thankful for the result notwithstanding the odds against his team before kickoff.

“It’s a defensive masterclass; and when you know how to do it very well, you get the point and that’s a fair result,” he told NPFL website.

“(The defensive approach) was not what we planned to do initially but we had some problems so we had to change the plan to be a bit defensive and it gave us the point.

Article continues below

“We have the main team back at home (due to injury) and one of the strikers who was supposed to play got ill here.

“The goalkeeper also got ill so we had to use a 19-year old boy in the attack. We have to be grateful for the point regardless.”

The result leaves Katsina United in the 11th position with five points from four outings. They host Sunshine in their next game on Sunday.