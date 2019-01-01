Man Utd suffer double injury blow as Herrera & Mata limp out of Liverpool clash

suffered a double injury blow in Sunday's clash with on Sunday as Ander Herrera was taken off with an apparent hamstring injury minutes before Juan Mata had to be substituted.

The midfielder lasted less than 20 minutes before he went down and had to be replaced by Andreas Pereira, while Mata was given treatment on an ankle injury before being replaced by Jesse Lingard.

More to follow...