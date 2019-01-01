Liverpool's Premier League problems 'just a blip', says Reds legend

One Reds icon is backing Jurgen Klopp's men to hit their stride again - but understands why some fans are getting nervous

Anfield legend Terry McDermott says Liverpool won't choke in their bid to end their 29-year title drought, the three-time European Cup winner stating that the Reds' current underwheling form is just a blip.

Manchester City, however, can retake top spot in the Premier League on Wednesday night by winning at Everton.

Successive Liverpool draws against Leicester and West Ham have seen City close the gap to three points, but McDermott says the players will not panic under pressure - even if some fans are feeling nervous.

Memories of the title-challenge collapse under Brendan Rodgers in 2013-14 are fresh in the minds of supporters as well as rivals keen to claim a repeat is on the cards.

But McDermott, 67, told Love Sport Radio: “It does get to you a little bit but it doesn’t bother good players, whether you’re playing a little five-a-side game or a big match against Man United or Everton. They just play.

“Sometimes the fans can get a little bit like that. Don’t forget it was only three or four years ago that they should have won the league. They have been so close before.

“If someone had said ' in the beginning of February you’re going to be three points clear of Manchester City'... you’d have snapped their hand off without a shadow of a doubt.

“I know we’re all disappointed because one minute we’re looking at seven points in front and then all of a sudden it’s gone down, but City might lose.”

McDermott, who played 329 games for the Anfield club, believes it is only a matter of time before Liverpool regain their top form.

“Keep doing what you’ve been doing; they’re top of the league so they must have been doing something right,” he added.

“They’re not playing as well as they have been. I thought they played a lot better football last year, they were fantastic, and they’ve been very good at times this year.

“Sometimes like the Crystal Palace game, a fantastic game, 4-3, Leicester on the weekend, that was disappointing, but that’s what happens.

Article continues below

“Man City have had their little blip and it’s only a little blip at Liverpool. There’s still a long way to go and if they start playing the way they have been then they’ll take some catching.”

Liverpool host Bournemouth on Saturday at 3pm UK, while City play Chelsea at home on Sunday.

Before that, victory against Everton on Wednesday evening will put City top of the table on goal difference.