Don't mess with the Colonel! KFC threaten legal action over Mbappe's sponsorship refusals

KFC have revealed they are prepared to sue the French Football Federation (FFF) over Kylian Mbappe's refusal to promote the fast-food chain.

KFC sponsor the France national team

Mbappe refused to promote the brand

Fast-foot chain ready to sue FFF

WHAT HAPPENED? KFC have threatened to cancel their sponsorship agreement with the French national team after Mbappe refused to take part in a promotional campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The French Football Federation needs money and KFC agrees to pay to have an image of what we are paying for. He is committed with the Federation to produce a collective image with each time at least four other players. We're going to stop paying and then that's it," Alain Beral, vice-president of KFC France, told Sport Business Club.

He added: "We are going to follow this very closely because there is no question of having signed a contract which is not respected."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement comes after the FFF seemingly acquiesced to Mbappe's demands, confirming that they would revise image-rights agreements with the squad. The forward has long been in conflict with the French footballing authorities over the issue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The Paris Saint-Germain forward will be looking to put off-field drama behind him when France face Austria and Denmark in the Nations League over the coming days.