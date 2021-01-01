Hibernian teenage defender Doig reacts to Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan transfer talk

The 18-year-old left-back is said to be attracting admiring glances from across Europe, but he is turning a deaf ear to the speculation

Hibernian defender Josh Doig is said to have emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leeds United, AC Milan and Celtic, but the teenager is paying little attention to the rumours.

At just 18, the promising left-back has seen his potential noted by leading sides across Europe.

It is considered to be only a matter of time before he finds himself on the move, either to the Premier League or further afield, but for now he remains fully focused on events in Edinburgh.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the interest he has been attracting, Doig told Sky Sports: "I do see the stuff on Twitter, you are always going to come by it. I just let it by me, I don't really focus on it too much.

"I know people are always going to talk if you are a young player and doing alright in the team, but you can't look too much into it.

"You get your pals messaging you saying this and that is happening, but by mum and dad will never mention much and they will keep me grounded.

"I'm not focusing on it too much. It's a massive confidence boost for myself, obviously, seeing big teams are interested. I can just use that to give myself a confidence boost and use it in my game. Big teams are looking so why not use that as a confidence booster."

The bigger picture

Doig cannot afford any distractions at present as Hibs are readying themselves for a Scottish Cup final showdown with St Johnstone on Saturday.

Rumours will continue to rage before and after that contest, but the teenager remains relaxed when it comes to his future.

He added: "It's just taking it as it comes. I have done that all season, never look too far ahead. Whatever happens, happens.

"I absolutely love it here at Hibs, they have all been absolutely brilliant with me.

"There is always speculation but I never look too far ahead. All I'm focusing on at the moment is the final - it's the biggest game of my life so far."

