Does Ronaldo record prove he's the GOAT? - Africa responds

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United claim a comeback 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night, prompting roars of acclaim from African supporters.

There was substance to his latest goals, as the 36-year-old hit 800 and 801 career goals, making him the first player in history to do so at the top level.

There is some debate over his status as the most prolific scorer in men's football, but that did not stop reactions from coming in from across the continent as he reached 12 goals since he re-joined the Red Devils over the summer.

While African fans generally lauded the Portugal superstar for his amazing track record, there were one or two of the continent's supporters who didn't appear too impressed with his goal haul.

Can he get to 1000 goals? Not impossible, says fans

Taking a subtle dig at Lionel Messi, one Nigerian fan on Facebook made his thoughts known.

He said: “Another level!. This is what differentiates real from fraud. Real goat becomes goat by creating and recreating records while the fraud one becomes goat by voting.”

At 36, Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine but is there time on his side in search of 1000 goals? One fan on GOAL Africa Facebook certainly thinks so.

“He will reach 1000 before he retires,” another Nigerian fan opined.

In line with the above thoughts, one of the supporter's compatriots said: “199 to go."

The ‘GOAT’ has become a widely used term in football, and the question of who owns that title undisputedly, remains one of the most controversial questions in the game.

To back CR7, one fan simply posted: ‘Real Goat’

Messi fans were not left out, giving their assessment of Ronaldo’s latest milestone.

A South-African Messi lover said: “We know the world's best player already and that can’t change that. He should score one million goals that’s not our concern”

“Messi the father of all footballs”, said another fan.

One Ghanaian fan took aim at Ronaldo, with a subtle attempt at rubbishing the quality of his goals.

“456 tap-ins, 189 offside goals, 167 penalties,” he said!

At this rate, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down and the next question is if he can make it to 1000 goals.

The Portuguese has mentioned his intent to play until 40 on several occasions, and you can be sure he has the motivation and fitness to back that plan.