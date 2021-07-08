Does Aurier have alternatives besides playing for Nuno at Spurs?

The Ivorian wants to leave the North London side, but little or no interest in his services mean he could feature for the new Tottenham trainer

Making an effort to keep a wantaway player is often seen as a fool’s errand, especially if there have been public comments from the subject regarding his future.

Serge Aurier is mostly misunderstood — in fairness his lengthy rap sheet doesn’t help — and his comments over wanting a move away from Tottenham Hotspur were either met with indifference or relief over the Ivory Coast captain's possible departure.

Given the possibilities that exist for the North London giants if the 28-year-old right-back departs, supporters won’t lose sleep if a sale eventually materialises.

“Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months,” he told L’Equipe in May. “I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere.

"The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

“I’ve never hidden my desire to return to Paris Saint-Germain one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support, and I feel free to speak about it.”

A move to PSG is now uncertain, following Achraf Hakimi’s transfer to the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday. Unless Mauricio Pochettino fancies a backup at right-back or right wing-back and the finances in transfer fee and player’s wage demands are right, a move to his old side seems impossible.

With Tottenham’s extended and seemingly unending managerial search finally over with Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment, nearly three months after Jose Mourinho’s departure, the previous uncertainty surrounding incomings and outgoings should make way for transfer activity in the coming weeks.

While Harry Kane’s future offers the most intrigue, Spurs also need to consider the futures of other saleable assets in the squad.

With Aurier now entering his final year, the club has a decision to make: keep the right-back for the final 12 months of his contract or sell for a cut-price fee.

However, the prevailing obstacle remains: are there any takers for the Ivorian? The defender’s willingness to consider other clubs if PSG show no interest in bringing him back to Paris at least offers hope to last year’s beaten League Cup finalists.

“I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on [PSG] and I’m not closing the door on anyone,” the West African stated, "but if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice.”

Nuno’s team have been linked with moves for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey whose incisive ball-carrying and potential was witnessed in his debut campaign under Graham Potter. A move for highly rated Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been mooted but either will depend on shifting Aurier or other fringe players in the squad.

If the 28-year-old is unable to secure a move away, the Lilywhites will be forced to get creative by selling another fringe member of the squad to buy another wide defender, although the sense in having three right-backs in the squad may discourage that approach.

The final option, possibly fans’ last resort, will be keeping Aurier and Matt Doherty to continue vying for a place in the side and then revisit the situation in 12 months when the Ivorian leaves on a free.

Given the Portuguese’s history at Wolves, there’s an expectation that Tottenham will switch to a three-man defence in 2021/22, although Nuno did try to play a back four at times in 20/21. While he’s also hinted that his approach may differ at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Doherty’s preference for right wing-back and the pair’s prior working relationship may prompt a shift to that system.

The Republic of Ireland international couldn’t deliver the strong performances that made Mourinho bring him to the club, and his replacement will now try to harness the 29-year-old’s characteristics in his best role and position.

Where this leaves Aurier remains to be seen, but the early months after Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino saw the former Chelsea boss utilise the West African differently.

A noteworthy feature in Mourinho’s first Spurs game — a 3-2 win over West Ham United — was the Ivorian seemingly taking up higher positions in a front five with the ball, as the North London side looked to attack in a 3-2-5.

Aurier taking up adventurous positions became a theme of the club’s attack for the remainder of last season, ultimately leading to a goal and four assists in the league after the change in the dugout. Having set up only one strike up to Pochettino’s dismissal, the former PSG man was involved in five goals, taking his total goal contributions to six—his highest return for the club.

There was also that clutch showing in the dramatic comeback win over Olympiacos in the Champions League where the nominal right-back — operating as a wing-back and winger — did damage to the Greek side.

While he reckons he has reached the end of the line in North London, having Aurier play out the final season of his contract at Spurs may not be as bad an idea as it seems on the face of it.