Do Chelsea need a new Drogba or Costa? Higuain's suitability to Sarriball questioned by Nevin

The ex-Blues star is not convinced that the Argentine frontman is the right striking option, but is pleased to have seen Christian Pulisic snapped up

Doubts have been cast over Gonzalo Higuain’s suitability to Sarriball at Chelsea by Pat Nevin, with questions asked of whether the Blues need another Didier Drogba or Diego Costa focal point.

Goal revealed last week that an Argentine striker currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus had emerged as a top target for those at Stamford Bridge.

An agreement is in place, but is yet to be completed as Chelsea also prepare to sanction a switch to Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

Higuain is considered to be the proven performer Maurizio Sarri needs to reignite his forward line, but Nevin is not convinced that another physical presence up top should have been prioritised.

The former Blues star told the club’s official website: “The question has been asked, do we need another big striker who is physical?

“After all, Chelsea fans have loved the likes of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa who were hugely successful, but would that really suit Sarri-ball?

“Even when you find the man who can play the way you want him to play, who is likely to score the goals, who has the pedigree, who is fully fit and available and isn’t ridiculously priced, then you still have to hope that he has the right temperament.

“This isn’t always easy to know, you can talk to people he has worked with, but how will he manage arriving within the group at his new club right in the middle of the season?

“Strikers often want to come in and be seen as the top dog right away. Good luck with that considering the characters around our training ground.

“If you have staff that have worked with him before, however, then that certainly helps.”

Nevin added: “The other thing that isn’t in the club’s favour in trying to tie up a quick deal is that a centre-forward is usually the hardest player to source, well a centre-forward who guarantees goals, anyway.

“Look at the world-renowned strikers that have come to the club over the years. A few have come nowhere near the expected rate of goals, however many tens of millions of pounds were handed over.”

While Higuain will have much to prove if he does link up with Chelsea, Nevin is delighted to have seen another piece of January business wrapped up.

The Blues have won the race for the much sought-after signature of United States international Christian Pulisic, with the 20-year-old playmaker set to complete a £58 million (€64m/$73m) move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

“It is no surprise the Christian Pulisic deal was done quickly,” said Nevin.

“The club was clearly willing to shell out at the very top end of his expected value and he was then loaned back immediately to Borussia Dortmund, as they held all the cards in the negotiations.

“So you can get the deals done early in January, but there is a price to pay to ensure you aren’t dragged into a bidding war.

“Other big clubs were definitely hovering around the American and Chelsea knew it.”