Disappointing! Ghanaians react after 2-2 deadlock with Benin in Afcon 2019 opener
There was nothing but disappointment among Ghanaians as the Black Stars were held to a 2-2 stalemate in their Africa Cup of Nations opening game against Benin on Tuesday.
The Squirrels stunned the four-time champions in just the second minute through Mickael Pote, but captain Andre Ayew and younger brother Jordan hit back to send Ghana 2-1 up before half-time.
After Ghana centre-back John Boye was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pote registered his second goal of the night to seal a 2-2 draw in the Group F fixture at the Ismailia Stadium.
Expectedly, many took to social media to express disappointment about the result by coach James Kwesi Appiah and his charges.
After 2 years of the purported rebuilding, Kwesi Appiah built a muddy house out of clay.. He should be sack. Nothing special about him, He's one of the luckiest coach in this world, who doesn't have Coachingtalent. #BlackStars— ghettoKidd18 (@ghettokidd18) June 25, 2019
You guys still saying #Ghana for #AFCON after tonight????? #blackstars— RIP BIG 🖤🇨🇮🇬🇭🇧🇫 (@TripKKK) June 25, 2019
When wil Kwesi Appiah learn?Never believed in him and oh "Virgil VAN DijK" thanks for that Childish second card..sad😊#TotalAFCON2019 #BlackStars— Davis Alvin Clichy (@DavissClichy) June 25, 2019
According to Twitter man of the match is John Boye #AFCON2019— Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) June 25, 2019
Atsu -3/10 on the day. Piss poor.— . (@_Kagyah) June 25, 2019
Atsu was beans today— Mr. P (@fparlass) June 25, 2019
He for sit up
John Boye de3 them for make he do fasting and prayers until we’re able to qualify to the next stage
Atsu surprisingly keeps his place and Samuel Owusu is sacrificed to bring on Jonathan Mensah— Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) June 25, 2019
Now we are forced to make two forced substitutions.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 25, 2019
One due to injury and another because Van Dijk delayed time
#BlackStars just when I decided to resurrect my love for you guys...anyways let's see how the other games go. #AFCON2019— mawulawoe (@meluv24) June 25, 2019
I've now set Twitter notification for all of John Boye's insults 😂😂😂— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo) June 25, 2019
Akoa wei paaaa
Ah wait what just happened? Is the referee okay? How is that another yellow for Boye?— Ebbo (@buduannor) June 25, 2019