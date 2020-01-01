Dipendu Biswas - Mohammedan Sporting’s target is to gain promotion to ISL in next five years

The new Football Secretary of Mohammedan is aiming to bring big changes in the club in order to bring back the long lost glory of the historic club...

Dipendu Biswas has had a glorious career as a footballer and is one of the few players who has represented all three giants of Kolkata football, i.e. , and Mohammedan .

Biswas still holds the record of being only the second Indian player to have scored more than 250 goals in domestic football. Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami, who passed away earlier this year, was the first to achieve this feat.

After retiring as a footballer, Biswas has been associated with Mohammedan Sporting Club. He has been working as the club’s technical director for the past few years.

In 2020, Biswas though will be seen in a completely different role at the club as he was recently elected as the Football Secretary of Mohammedan.

Biswas spoke about the challenges of being an administrator and how different the role is from being a footballer or a technical director.

“As Football Secretary of the club, I now have full authority over the selection of players in the squad. We have created a subcommittee for football. Along with our Secretary Wasim Akram, who is a very close friend, we will try to make the best possible decisions for the club,” said Biswas.

Consistency has been a major issue for the Black Panthers in the past two decades. They have been relegated on multiple occasions from the and has been extremely inconsistent.

The former international footballer revealed that their first and foremost target will be to qualify for the I-League this year and thereafter, in a few years time, gain promotion to the (ISL) - the country's top tier.

Mohammedan are in the final stage of the second division I-League this season and have a shot at promotion before the upcoming season.

He said, “We have already signed Willis Plaza who according to me was the best foreign striker in I-League last season. We also signed Eze Kingsley and we are close to making few more Indian signings in the coming days. We also managed to hold on to most of our Indian players from last season.

“Our first target is to qualify for the I-League next season and after that our next aim is to achieve promotion to the ISL in the next five seasons. ISL is the top tier league of Indian football at the moment so that has to be our ultimate aim. But before entering the ISL we need to make sure that we consistently play in the I-League for the next few years.”

Biswas also suggested that they are hopeful of ending the financial troubles of the club as several investors have shown interest in getting associated with the club.

“Many people have already shown their interest to get associated with the club financially. Hopefully, something good will turn up very soon. We want to create a strong infrastructure in the club,” said the Mohammedan official.

The footballer turned politician also revealed that the club has extensive plans for improving their youth system. They have initiated a process to start a new academy for the club in Kolkata.

“Our Secretary Wasim (Akram) was in charge of the youth development of the club till now so he has a very good idea about it. Our target is to make a strong setup for youth programs. We have already bought land in Kolkata where we will set up an academy for 100 candidates. The academy will have every single facility. Also, it will have a clubhouse which the members of Mohammedan Sporting can avail at any time for leisure activities. But of course, the primary purpose of the project is to solidify our youth program,” said the former East Bengal striker.