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Portugal defender Diogo Dalot has praised the team's mental resilience following a thrilling 3-2 victory away to Wales in the Nations League. The win served as a vital palate cleanser for the Selecao after they were stunned by a heavy 4-1 loss to Denmark in their previous outing.

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Redemption on the road

Portugal secured a vital victory in Cardiff to maintain their momentum in the Nations League, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to eventually triumph 3-2. The result was particularly significant following the shock 4-1 demolition at the hands of Denmark, a performance that Diogo Dalot admitted was "not normal" for a side of Portugal's caliber. Despite facing a hostile atmosphere and a determined Welsh side, the Selecao found the necessary gears to turn the game around and finish at the summit of Group A4.

Reflecting on the character shown by the squad, Dalot highlighted the importance of the team's psychological recovery. "It was the game we expected. We would have preferred not to concede the goals, but we found that ability to go after the result and, even with one less player, not concede another goal. Overall, we are very happy with the group stage we did. We gave a good response to the last game, which is not normal for us," Dalot noted, as cited by A Bola.

The Manchester United defender emphasized that lessons had to be learned from the Danish disaster. "It has to leave a mark and discomfort. It is an atypical game; it is not normal for us to concede four goals. Today it was important to give that image that we can respond. Would I have liked not to have conceded two goals? Of course, but it's part of football trying to find ways to win the game. We were excellent at that," the full-back added.

Tactical flexibility and defensive growth

Dalot operated on the left side of the defense during the clash in Wales, a role he has become increasingly familiar with at club level. While he admitted that the right side remains his natural preference, he expressed total willingness to adapt to the tactical requirements of the coaching staff. The defender noted that both he and Joao Cancelo provide the versatility needed to cover multiple positions across the backline depending on the opposition and game state.

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“I am completely comfortable. Fortunately, I’ve already played a lot of games on the left and I’ve been playing there at my club. If you ask me if it’s where I like to play most, probably not, but I know that if the coach needs me, I’ll be there. The coach knows that both I and Cancelo can play on the left. We are completely comfortable with that," Dalot said.

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Chasing the Final Four

By finishing first in their group, ahead of Norway and a now-eliminated Denmark, Portugal have solidified their status as contenders for the trophy. The knockout stages in March will present a significant step up in quality, with potential opponents including heavyweights like the Netherlands, Belgium, or Spain. Dalot remained indifferent about the specific draw, stating that the squad is prepared to face anyone in their quest for the final four.

“That is worth the confidence that we did a good job and were the best team in the group. But we know that any opponent will be difficult. It’s the level we want to be at and the teams we want to play against. We are waiting to know who we will play and in March we will be here to fight for the final four," the defender remarked.

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Areas for improvement

Despite the celebratory mood following the comeback win, Dalot was quick to point out that Portugal still have significant room for improvement, particularly regarding their defensive transition. He noted that the team must become more cohesive when the initial press is broken, ensuring that opponents cannot exploit gaps on the counter-attack as Wales occasionally managed to do during the five-goal thriller.

"There are many aspects in which we can do better, mainly not letting teams break the first phase of pressure and create some transitions that we can avoid. But obviously, we are in a process of seeking to be better. We showed that we can be a very complete team. We are happy with what we did, but we know that in the coming phase, the teams are strong at attacking and, therefore, we have to be strong at defending too," Dalot concluded.