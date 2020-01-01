Dimgba: Stellenbosch FC confirm signing of Nigerian marksman from Enyimba

The former Sunshine Stars player has become Stellies' sixth signing in the current transfer window

Premier Soccer League ( ) club Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of former under-23 international Stanley Dimgba.

The 27-year-old player has joined Stellies from Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) giants FC.

The Western Cape-based outfit confirmed Dimgba's arrival on the club's official Twitter page on Thursday.

"Stellenbosch FC is delighted to announce its latest acquisition: Stanley Dimgba Sopuruchi," a club statement read.

"The Nigerian International joins the club on a long-term basis [and he is] ready to make his mark on the PSL."

Dimgba, who can also operate as a right-winger, was one of Enyimba's key players as they challenged for the 2019/20 NPFL title.

However, the league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in July 2020.

The well-travelled player was also very influential for the Aba Warriors in the 2019/20 .

His four goals in the continental tournament helped Enyimba reach the quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Guinean giants AC Horoya.

Dimgba has played for , Warri , Kwara United and Plateau United in his home country, Nigeria.

The lethal forward was part of the Nigeria squad at the 2015 Caf Under-23 (Afcon) finals in .

Dimgba has become Stellenbosch's sixth signing in the current transfer window as they look to retain their status in the elite league.

Phathutshedzo Nange (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila), Junior Leandro Mendieta (Atletico Rafaela, ), Sage Stephens ( ), Zitha Macheke and Solly Khunyedi (both ) have all joined Stellies.

Dimgba will be hoping to make his debut for Stellies when they take on in a PSL match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on November 21.

