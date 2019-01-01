Diego Maradona hospitalised in Buenos Aires with reported stomach bleeding

The 58-year-old returned to his native Argentina for a routine medical check when doctors discovered the problem

Diego Maradona has reportedly been admitted to hospital suffering internal stomach bleeding and will undergo an endoscopy to investigate the issue further.

Journalist Jorge Rial tweeted earlier that the former World Cup winner had returned to Buenos Ares for a routine check-up at the Clinica Olivos, when doctors noticed the issue.

Neither Maradona's inner circle nor the clinic have yet made an official announcement over the coach's well-being.

This is not the first time Maradona's health has been a cause for concern. Last summer he required medical after Argentina's 2-1 victory against Nigeria in the World Cup after suffering a drop in blood pressure. Editors' Picks Iwobi can help Nigeria to AFCON glory, says Omeruo

Souness: Fernandinho is 'easily' the best midfielder in England

African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal turn to Pepe after rejected Under bid

Video: Van Dijk an 'exceptional player' - Guardiola

He has also used a walking stick for most of this season due to arthritis in both knees.

Maradona has in the past suffered from drug and alchohol addictions and in March 2005 underwent gastric bypass surgery to resolve his obesity problem.

The 58-year-old's latest health concern means he will miss Dorados' next match, which takes place tomorrow against Celaya on Sunday.

🚨MARADONA INTERNADO. Le descubrieron un sangrado estomacal y será sometido a una endoscopia en la clínica Olivos. Se estaba haciendo un chequeo para volver a Mexico. Está con @gianmaradona, @JanitaMaradona y @DiegoMaradonaJr. — JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) January 4, 2019

The news also comes just hours after his agent Matias Morla took to Twitter to confirm that Maradona would be remaining with the Mexican second-tier side next season.

"Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season," Morla wrote on Twitter.

The lawyer also clarified that Diego would join up with Dorados following his medical treatments on Friday, ahead of the coming season.

It remains to be seen, however, when or if the coach will be able to resume his coaching duties following this latest medical setback.

Maradona is still considered one of the greatest players ever and inspired Argentina's victory at the 1986 World Cup.

His playing career, which lasted nearly 20 years, saw him play for sides including Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.