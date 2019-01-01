Di Maria joins exclusive three-man club with Real Madrid double

The 31-year-old made his mark on Wednesday's Group A encounter by scoring a brace in the first half

Angel Di Maria has become just the third player in history to score a double against both and .

The PSG star achieved the feat in Wednesday's Group A opener at Parc des Princes, as he netted twice in the first half for the home side.

Di Maria beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post in the 14th minute to open the scoring before collecting a pass from Idrissa Gueye in the 33rd minute and firing home a stunning strike from the top of the box.

Only former , CP and forward Mario Jardel and legend Andriy Shevchenko have also scored a brace against both Barca and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Di Maria scored a double against Barcelona in the 2016-17 Champions League last-16 first leg, as PSG stormed to a 4-0 win over the Catalans at Parc des Princes.

Barcelona would famously go on to overturn that deficit in the second leg, winning 6-1 at the Camp Nou in a stunning comeback for the ages.

Neymar starred for Barcelona in that tie, but he was unable to play for PSG in Wednesday's game against Real Madrid due to suspension.

PSG were also without Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani due to injuries, while Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also missed the match because of a suspension.

However, the champions hardly seemed to miss their star attacking trio due to Di Maria's form, with the having now been involved in five of Paris’ last seven goals in the Champions League (two goals, three assists).

Article continues below

Di Maria is also the second Argentine to score against both Real Madrid and Barcelona in Champions League, after star Sergio Aguero.

The 31-year-old has started the Ligue 1 season with two goals and an assist in five games, as defending champions PSG top the table with four wins and a draw.

PSG face rivals on Sunday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais before a midweek fixture against Stade next week.