German FA control committee to 'examine' Bundesliga player support for US protests

Several players including Jadon Sancho made tributes to George Floyd over the weekend, with their actions to be looked at by the German FA

The DFB will examine tributes Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram and Weston McKennie made to George Floyd during matches at the weekend.

After scoring the first of his three goals in a thrashing of Paderborn on Sunday, Sancho revealed a t-shirt bearing the handwritten message "Justice for George Floyd", for which he received a booking, with team-mate Achraf Hakimi also revealing a similar message.

Sancho's tribute followed on from Thuram taking a knee after scoring for against Union Berlin, while 's United States international McKennie wore a "Justice for George Floyd" armband.

More teams

Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota last week, sparking large scale protests and riots in many cities in the United States.

First professional hat trick . A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

DFB control committee chairman Anton Nachreiner has now confirmed the tributes are to be looked into, stating: "The DFB control body will attend to this issue in the coming days and scrutinise the circumstances of the case." According to DFB regulations, such statements are prohibited.

Following Dortmund's 6-1 victory at Paderborn, international Sancho, on the back of scoring three goals in a senior match for the first time, said it was a "bittersweet moment".

After the game he took to Twitter to describe his emotions, writing: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

"We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

Meanwhile, Gladbach coach Marco Rose lauded Thuram for his celebration. He said of the 22-year-old Frenchman: "Marcus has made the point. He has set an example against racism that we all support."

Article continues below

Other footballers have now begun to speak up in support of the protests, including Sancho's England team-mate, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

"I know you guys haven't heard from me in a few days," Rashford wrote on Twitter. "I've been trying to process what is going on in the world. At a time where I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever.

"People are hurting and we need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."