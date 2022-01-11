Dettol protects Super Eagles as they aim Afcon 2021 trophy

Dettol has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian national team participating at the 2021 African Nations Cup in Cameroon by ensuring the health and hygiene of the Super Eagles.

The players and officials of the three-time African champions have been equipped with Dettol products that will provide them with adequate protection from illness-causing germs during the competition.

In June 2021, the brand became the official hygiene partner of the country when it signed a deal with the Nigerian Football Federation. The objective of the pact is to leverage Nigerians’ love for football to raise their health consciousness and to promote hygienic practices that will become habits.

According to Akbar Ali Shah, General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa: “Football is a unifier that brings Nigerians from all walks of life together.

“A vital part of healthy living is good hygiene, and no other brand in Nigeria epitomizes this like Dettol, for over 55 years, Dettol has helped to protect Nigerian lives and reduce the burden of illnesses.

“Dettol will provide hygienic protection for the Super Eagles during their pre and post-match activities during their Afcon tournament matches in Cameroon, powering them on their quest to bring home the 2021 African Cup of Nations and over 200 million Nigerians will be cheering them on.

“The Super Eagles can focus on giving their best because they know they have the Dettol protection.”

Augustine Eguavoen’s men began their campaign in Cameroon on a winning note by defeating Egypt 1-0 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike on the half-hour mark settled the encounter against the North African side that paraded Mohamed Salah and Mohamed El Neny.

Nigeria square up against Sudan in their next outing on Saturday and victory for the Super Eagles will propel them to the Round of 16 with a match to spare.