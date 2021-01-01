Destiny Chukunyere 'has the Ajegunle spirit’ – Ex-Nigeria international talks up daughter’s Eurovision chances

The former Super Eagles striker is unperturbed about his daughter’s chances of excelling at the prestigious European song contest

Destiny Chukunyere has the ‘Ajegunle spirit’ and will handle the pressure to excel at the Eurovision Song Contest, according to former Nigeria international Ndubisi Chukunyere.

The 18-year-old - who is the daughter of the ex-Super Eagle - is flying the Maltese flag at Rotterdam, and would be hoping to help the European nation end their wait to win the competition.

In a chat with Goal, her father stated that Destiny is a replica of him in terms of managing pressure while the experience garnered at Britain's Got Talent and the Maltese version of X-Factor has made her fearless.

“During my playing days, I was always at my very best when I play in front of a huge crowd,” Ndubisi told Goal.

“This I have transferred to Destiny. She has the Ajegunle spirit – never afraid of anything. She gets stronger with pressure.

“The bigger the pressure, the more she would excel. She impressed the judges and the audience on Friday night.

"And with that alone, she is a winner, but she needs votes to emerge victorious. I am impressed by her performance and I hope she wins.”

The 41-year-old was famous abroad for his goalscoring exploits. To many, it was strange seeing Destiny choose another career path instead of following in her father's footsteps.

Ndubuisi narrated how his daughter ventured into music and the role he played in helping her actualise her dreams.

“We are in Europe where a child is allowed to choose a vocation for his or herself unlike in most African countries where parents choose a vocation for their children,” he continued

“Taking myself as an example, my father wanted me to go to school at all cost, but I was reluctant to take heed despite him pressuring me and all that.

“Growing up, I told myself that I will never force anything on my kids as I would support them in whatever they choose to be.

“I started noticing her passion for singing when she was seven years old. Her teachers in school told me she is a good singer and advised me to take her to a music school.

“When I saw the potentials in her, that was then I started pushing her, never stopped encouraging her and registered her for several singing contests. She was a semi-finalist at Britain's Got Talent.

“After Eurovision, I will do all it takes to see her compete at America’s Got Talents. In summary, it was Destiny’s decision to become a singer. No one forced her.”

Although she has never been to Nigeria, the former Hibernians star revealed that a couple of the African nation’s musical greats have an influence on his daughter, who is versatile in Pop, R&B and Soul music.

“She loves Daddy Showkey so well. I remember in those days; she would join me in singing Showkey’s songs. I also taught her the ‘Galala’ dance steps which she is very good at,” he added.

“She is a good fan of Psquare and Davido. She listens more to Nigerian music than the one in Europe and I think this reflects in her style of music.

“I'm currently working on her collaborating with some Nigerian musicians. She is ready to work with any African musician.”

The Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam was initially billed for 2020, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation.



According to the former Kano Pillars and Valletta star, Destiny, who is a staunch Super Eagles and Hibernians fan, would have been downcast by that if she was not picked as Malta’s representative for the 2021 edition.

Ndubisi added: “That is where a father comes in although it wasn’t anybody’s fault. The truth is that money cannot buy life.

“Cancelling that edition was the best decision because saving lives was more important than any other thing. She didn’t feel bad about it because I made her see the realities on the ground.

“One good thing is that, unlike other countries that picked new contestants for this year’s Eurovision, Malta retained Destiny as their representative. Maybe if another person else was picked, she would have been heartbroken. We are all hoping for good news on Saturday.

Article continues below

“Nigerians cannot vote because it is strictly for European. Nonetheless, I want Nigerians to pray for her and encourage Nigerians living in Europe to vote for her.

“Destiny is a daughter to them, and their supports will go a long way to enable her to emerge as champions.”

The final takes place on Saturday, May 22 and Malta Primer Minister Robert Abela and the leader of the country's main opposition, Bernard Grech, have united to cheer Destiny to victory.