Dessers’ missed penalty proves costly as Cremonese slip to bottom of Serie A after Sampdoria loss

Cyriel Dessers’ missed penalty proved costly as Cremonese slipped to the basement of the Serie A table following their 1-0 loss to Sampdoria.

Cremonese paid the price for Dessers’ big miss

Newly-promoted side now last on the table

Serie A minnows remain winless in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Cremonese won a seventh-minute penalty when Dessers’ Nigerian compatriot and strike partner David Okereke was brought down in the box. Dessers stepped up to the spot, but his penalty was easily saved by Emil Audero.

Cremonese would pay the price later when Manolo Gabbiadini displayed great vision by finding Omar Colley who composed himself inside the box to bury the ball from close range, 12 minutes from time, and the visitors held on for their first league victory of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dessers was in good form coming into the match, having scored in Cremonese’s previous two matches in the Serie A, but any chance of making it three went up in smoke after his missed penalty.

It was the fourth career penalty miss for the Super Eagles striker who has converted 10 of his 14 spot kicks.

The impact of the miss was felt on the table, where Cremonese slipped to the bottom of the log with four points while Sampdoria went just ahead of them with six, and they now remain the only side yet to taste a win in Serie A.

ALL EYES ON: Having broken his goal duck in Cremonese’s 4-1 loss to Napoli before finding the back of the net as the newly-promoted side drew 2-2 Spezia last week, focus was on Dessers as he sought to make it a hat-trick of strikes but he failed to capitalise when handed his side’s biggest chance from 12 yards.

THE VERDICT: Despite making a number of big-name signings such as Dessers, who had 20 goals last season, and Okereke, top scorer for Venezia with seven in 2021-22, life in the top flight looks difficult for Cremonese and they will be lucky to escape relegation if they do not find good form soon.

WHAT’S NEXT? It does not get any better for the side from Cremona who will host sixth-placed Udinese in their next league match on Sunday.