Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers failed to score again as Cremonese suffered a humiliating 4-0 Serie A defeat against Lazio on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lazio controlled the fixture at Giovanni Zini Stadium from the onset and they took a deserved lead with only seven minutes played when Ciro Immobile slotted past Ionut Radu. Immobile then made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic powered home the third in the 45th minute before Pedro grabbed the fourth in the 79th minute. The outcome condemned the promoted side to their fifth defeat of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old was making his seventh straight start in Serie A since moving to Cremonese from Belgian outfit Genk. Out of the starts, the Super Eagle is yet to find the back of the net and has only registered one top-flight assist. This is a huge contrast from the player who scored nine goals and provided two assists in 27 Eredivisie games while on loan at Dutch side Feyenoord last season.

ALL EYES ON: The focus will turn to the Super Eagle when Nigeria travel to face Algeria in an international friendly on September 27 at Oran Olympic Stadium. With Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq missing out from coach Jose Peseiro's squad owing to respective injuries, Dessers, who played for 90 minutes against Lazio, will have the chance to prove himself.



THE VERDICT: The former Genk player has struggled to open his account in Serie A but with the international break coming up, he can use the opportunity to win his confidence back by putting up a good display for the Super Eagles against the Atlas Lions. He has a good record of scoring goals and prior to moving to Cremonese, he made 38 league appearances in total at Genk, scoring 10 and providing four assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR CREMONESE? While Dessers will head to Nigeria to link up with the Super Eagles squad, Cremonese, who are now placed 19th on the 20-team table with two points from seven matches, will next face Lecce in the away fixture at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare on October 2.