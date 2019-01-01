Desire Oparanozie: Nigeria striker on target as Guingamp hold Montpellier

The Super Falcons forward found the back of the net again to help her team escape defeat against their hosts on Wednesday

Desire Oparanozie scored the only goal for as they held to a 1-1 draw in a French top-flight game on Wednesday.

Oparanozie, who struck from 40 metres to end a 12-match drought in her side's 2-0 win over Paris, continued with her fine form, rescuing her side from defeat in Montpellier.

After Valerie Gauvin gave the hosts the lead 31 minutes into the contest, the Nigerian struck 10 minutes after the restart to ensure both sides shared the spoils at Stade Bernard Gasset Terrain.​

Égalisation pour l’En Avant ! pic.twitter.com/YgEcfSDVRT — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) November 27, 2019

The 25-year-old, who lasted the duration of the match, has now scored two goals on the bounce for Guingamp in seven matches.

The draw means Guingamp remain fifth on the French women's log with 14 points and they will take on in their next league tie on December 7.