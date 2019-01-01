African All Stars

Oparanozie: Nigeria striker captains Guingamp to winning start against Metz

After a disappointing outing last season, the Nigerian has led her side to a fine opening win in the French top-flight on Saturday

Desire Oparanozie was in fine form as she led Guingamp to a 2-0 win over Metz in their opening French top-flight game on Saturday.

The Nigeria international only managed a goal as she struggled with injury and form last season but she captained her side to an impressive start this term.

The hosts gained an early advantage as the visitors were reduced to 10-players when Melissa Godart was sent off after a poor challenge on Oparanozie in the 11th minute.

Sarah M'Barek's side leveraged on their numerical strength when Faustine Robert opened the scoring to give the home side the lead in the 30th minute.

Despite playing with one player short, Manuel Peixoto's side pushed for a comeback but saw their hopes dashed by Louise Fleury's strike in added time to seal the win for Guingamp.

Oparanozie was in action for the duration as the result at Fred-Aubert Stadium places Guingamp in fourth position.

Cameroon's Ngock Yango was made to wait for her Guingamp debut as she was an unused substitute in her new side's win.

After the international break, they will take a trip to face Marseille, who lost 6-0 to champions Lyon in their opener.

