Oparanozie: Nigeria striker captains Guingamp to winning start against Metz

After a disappointing outing last season, the Nigerian has led her side to a fine opening win in the French top-flight on Saturday

Desire Oparanozie was in fine form as she led to a 2-0 win over Metz in their opening French top-flight game on Saturday.

The international only managed a goal as she struggled with injury and form last season but she captained her side to an impressive start this term.

Féminines - D1 Arkema J1 : la compo pour affronter le FC Metz à 14h30. pic.twitter.com/W2J8xsSpKq — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) August 24, 2019

The hosts gained an early advantage as the visitors were reduced to 10-players when Melissa Godart was sent off after a poor challenge on Oparanozie in the 11th minute.

Sarah M'Barek's side leveraged on their numerical strength when Faustine Robert opened the scoring to give the home side the lead in the 30th minute.

Despite playing with one player short, Manuel Peixoto's side pushed for a comeback but saw their hopes dashed by Louise Fleury's strike in added time to seal the win for Guingamp.

Article continues below

Oparanozie was in action for the duration as the result at Fred-Aubert Stadium places Guingamp in fourth position.

First game of the season, first win. Massive support from the home fans. Thanks to everyone who wished us well. pic.twitter.com/A7PcDdZ1vg — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) August 24, 2019

Premier match 👉Première victoire

Bravo les filles 👏🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Zy5ra7uZuE — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) August 24, 2019

's Ngock Yango was made to wait for her Guingamp debut as she was an unused substitute in her new side's win.

After the international break, they will take a trip to face , who lost 6-0 to champions in their opener.