Desire Oparanozie: It's time for Nigeria to make a statement at the Women's World Cup

Having dominated Africa for years, the captain feels Super Falcons can now shine on the global stage this summer

The women's team captain Desire Oparanozie believes it is about time the country broke their record at the Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons won a record ninth African Women's Cup of Nations title in in 2018 and qualified to make their eighth successive appearance in .

On the global stage, the African queens have never gone past the quarter-final stage in their previous seven outings and failed to advance from the group stage in their recent four campaigns.

In spite of these setbacks, the forward believes her side have enough quality and adequate preparation to challenge for glory this time.

"I will say I'm highly honoured to be made the captain of the Super Falcons," Oparanozie was quoted by Life.

"It's a responsibility that I hope to do my best to ensure that we excel at the World Cup. Over the years, the truth is that we have not had good preparation before going to the World Cup, but this year, the story has changed.



"We have never had it this good in terms of preparations. There are lots of things to be done better but the NFF has done really well to prepare us for the World Cup.

"To whom much is given, much is expected. I know Nigerians are hopefully looking up to us. Everyone thinks we have dominated football in Africa for a long time and it is time we make a statement at the Women's World Cup.

Article continues below

"We have the quality and we have one of the best coaches in women's football and I think this is the time to go past our previous record."

The Super Falcons have been pitted against hosts France, 1995 champions Norway and in Group B.

The team is currently camped in and will arrive in on June 4 ahead of their tournament's opener against Norway on June 8.