Derby terminate captain Keogh's contract after drink-driving injury

The club have sacked the defender, who sustained a season-ending injury in a car crash the club described as an "alcohol-related incident"

Derby have terminated the contract of club captain Richard Keogh over his involvement in an incident that saw two other County players arrested.

Keogh, along with Derby players Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence, were involved in a car crash that the club described as "an alcohol-related incident" on September 24.

Bennett and Lawrence were subsequently charged with drink-driving, while Keogh sustained a season-ending knee injury.

The defender has since had surgery that is expected to keep him out for 12-14 months following a lengthy rehabilitation process.

However, the club have now sacked the 33-year-old following an internal investigation.

In a statement, the club said: " Football Club has completed the disciplinary hearing regarding Richard Keogh in respect of his involvement in the events of Tuesday, September 24.

"As a result of that process, Mr Keogh has had his contract terminated with immediate effect for gross misconduct. He has the right of appeal within 14 days.

"As we have said from the outset, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time regards this matter, until the conclusion of any potential appeal."

Keogh joined Derby from Coventry City in July 2012 and his contract was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Formerly captain at Coventry, Keogh was immediately named captain at Derby upon signing in 2012, replacing the departed Jason Shackell.

He went on to make 335 total appearances for the club, earning PFA Team of the Year honours in 2014-15.

The defender, who has earned 26 senior caps for Ireland, has also featured for and Carlisle United in addition to loan spells at Wycombe, Huddersfield and Cheltenham Town.

Derby currently sit 16th in the Championship after reaching the promotion playoffs last season under Frank Lampard, who has since gone on to manage in the Premier League.

They'll face on Saturday before visiting the week after.