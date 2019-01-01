Derby hero Ifeanyi Anaemena urges Enyimba to remain focused after Oriental derby win

The defender has highlighted the need for the People’s Elephant to stay focus in the business end of the first stage of the league

Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has charged his teammates not to rest on their laurels after their Oriental derby triumph over Enugu Rangers.

Anaemena, who scored two of the goals in the 3-1 win over the Flying Antelopes on Sunday, insists that need to remain focused if they are to claim one of the three playoff spots up for the grabs in Group A of the Professional Football League ( ).

“The top-three slot is not in the bag yet,” the hard-tackling defender told the NPFL official website in an interview.

"We know we have to work harder because it remains five matches to go and every team is playing good in this our group.

"So you have to try to keep up your game and make sure you dominate in every match you play so we’re still working hard to meet up with the slot."

With the victory over their Eastern rivals, the People’s Elephant have extended their unbeaten run in the NPFL to 11 matches.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men have also reduced the gap between them and Enugu to just three points on the Group A table.

Up next for Enyimba is another crucial mid-week clash with at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

In the reverse fixture between these two sides, Enyimba romped to a 2-0 victory over coach Stanley Eguma's men