Derby di Milano: What to expect from Inter vs AC Milan

Antonio Conte’s men would be aiming for all points at stake when they take on eternal rivals managed by Stefano Pioli in Derby della Madonnina

European club football returns this weekend after the international break and in the Italian , the drama returns with the Derby di Milano as Milan host .

While it is fair to say the two Milan city rivals have so far started the season well, showing strong signs of having their gaze on the Serie A title, coronavirus has not been fair to the Milanese clubs.



The pandemic has limited Antonio Conte’s starting line-up selection for the highly anticipated Derby as they will be full-back Ashley Young, Ionut Radu, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni who have all tested positive for the virus.

Midfielder Matias Vecino is also out with an injury, while Stefano Sensi is still on suspension. Nevertheless, the presence of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez is expected to inspire the team.



On the other side, Milan will be without Matteo Gabbia and Leo Duarte who are Covid-19 positive while Ante Rebic and Mateo Musacchio are out due to several degrees of injuries.

Even at that, that can rely on ageless Ibrahimovic - the oldest player in Serie A history to reach double figures of goals within six months. All eyes will be on him to help Stefano Pioli’s team to their fourth straight league win in the 2020-21 campaign.

While Pioli’s squad boasts of a three-match winning streak since the commencement of the new season, Inter on their own part boast of two wins and a draw from their first three Serie A matches, and are pundits’ favourites to reign supreme after 90 minutes.

In 34 previous encounters between the two Milanese clubs, Inter have won 18, lost 10 and drawn six. In their last encounter, a few months ago, Inter beat Milan 4-2.



Pundits claim Inter that have dominated the Derby di Milano in recent times, are likely going to edge past the resurgent Milan in the highly anticipated derby but by a very narrow margin.



The Derby di Milano is one of the fierce football matches in with a huge bearing on the Serie A title race. And we know you won't like to miss a moment of the action. Watch all the exciting games this season live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.