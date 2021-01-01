Deportivo Cali vs America de Cali: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches
The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.
All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.
The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.
Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.
How to watch Deportivo Cali vs America
Deportivo Cali go into Thursday's Clasico Vallecaucano looking to extend their lead at the top of the Apertura table.
After 11 games the hosts sit one point ahead of Santa Fe, who have a bye-week and will not have the chance to make up the distance until they meet Envigado on March 20.
Cali, however, have struggled as of late, drawing their last four games after starting the season in blistering fashion with six wins and a tie.
America, meanwhile, lie a lowly 10th, albeit with a game in hand over most of the sides above them in the standings.
A win over their arch-rivals would see the Diablos Rojos break into the top eight and stay in play-off contention.
Deportivo Cali vs America is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.
You can watch all of the 2021 Serie A season live on Fanatiz .
Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|March 11
|5pm/8pm
|Deportivo Cali vs America
|Fanatiz
What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|March 12
|12:15pm/3:15pm
|La Equidad vs Envigado
|Fanatiz
|March 12
|5pm/8pm
|Tolima vs Jaguares
|Fanatiz
|March 13
|2:30pm/5.30pm
|Pasto vs Alianza Petrolera
|Fanatiz
|March 13
|5pm/8pm
|Patriotas vs Millonarios
|Fanatiz
|March 14
|2:35pm/5:35pm
|Aguilas Doradas vs Medellin
|Fanatiz
|March 14
|5pm/8pm
|Atletico Nacional vs Junior
|Fanatiz
|March 15
|5pm/8pm
|Bucaramanga vs Once Caldas
|Fanatiz
|March 16
|5pm/8pm
|Deportivo Pereira vs Boyaca
|Fanatiz