Memphis Depay labelled Craig Pawson, the Premier League referee who took charge of the Netherlands vs Germany match, "a joke" after being denied a penalty by VAR.

The Netherlands halted Germany's eight-match winning run under Hansi Flick as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday night.

Louis van Gaal's team might have won the contest were it not for a controversial decision from Pawson, with Depay also messaging Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on social media to ask what he was saying to the official.

What happened?

Thomas Muller fired Germany in front in first-half stoppage time before Steven Bergwijn levelled for the hosts in the 68th minute, and Depay had the chance to put them in front moments later.

The Barcelona forward recieved the ball in space in the box with only Manuel Neuer to beat, but took too long to get a shot away and Thilo Kehrer got back to bring him down.

Pawson initally pointed to the spot as it appeared that Kehrer had gone through the back of Depay, but reversed his decision after checking the pitchside VAR monitor.

What's been said?

Depay was left visibly frustrated on the pitch and expressed his frustration online the day after the match.

The 28-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Btw [by the way] the ref yesterday was a joke, he don’t like me Fr Fr [for real]."

@ToniRuediger tf you telling him here lol😂 quick VAR 😂 pic.twitter.com/vdsnQV8xgS — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) March 30, 2022

He also directed a message to Rudiger, writing: "tf (the f*ck) you telling him here. Quick VAR."

The Netherlands won't be back in action until the Nations League kicks off in June, and Depay is now due to return to Barca ahead of their next Liga outing against Sevilla on April 3.

