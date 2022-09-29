Dennis training for Nottingham Forest visit of Leicester City after missing Super Eagles friendly

Emmanuel Dennis could make Nottingham Forest’s squad for their league match away to Leicester City after missing Nigeria’s friendly due to injury.

Emmanuel Dennis took part in Friday’s training

Nigeria striker could make Monday’s squad

Forward missed Super Eagles friendly due to injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Dennis pulled out of Nigeria’s squad to face Algeria in Tuesday’s friendly match, which the Super Eagles lost 2-1, due to an injury but took part in Friday’s training with the rest of the Forest squad as they prepare for the clash at the King Power Stadium.

Although the club is yet to give an update on his condition, the former Watford striker looked in good spirit as he trained with teammates, giving many hope that he has shaken off the problem that saw him pull out of the national team squad.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis have both been called up to the Nigeria squad for their friendly against Algeria on Tuesday 27th September, 8pm kick-off UK time. Emmanuel Dennis, meanwhile, has withdrawn due to injury,” Forest said via a club statement regarding the injury just before the players left for the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dennis joined Forest from Watford for an undisclosed fee last month but has found playing time difficult with manager Steve Cooper preferring Brennan Johnson and his Nigerian compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of him.

He has played a total of 60 minutes in four league games for his new side, coming off the bench in all, including the last two in which he managed just five and two minutes respectively.

Dennis is yet to score for Forest, managing only one assist which came during the 3-0 win over Grimsby in the League Cup on August 23, in what was his only start for the Tricky Trees.

WHAT NEXT FOR DENNIS? If declared fit, the striker, who was Watford’s top scorer with 10 goals last season, will be hoping to make his first Premier League start at the King Power Stadium on Monday as second-from-bottom Forest seek their second win of the season against basement side Leicester who are still winless.