Dennis scores but Watford's survival bid suffers setback with Brentford defeat

Emmanuel Dennis ended his seven-game goal drought against Brentford but Watford lost 2-1 at home in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

After back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Leeds United, the Hornets welcomed the Bees to Vicarage Road - as they craved for a return to winning ways.

However, the reverse was the case as they must sit tight in their remaining games in a bid to escape demotion to the second-tier.

Buoyed by their victories over Chelsea and West Ham United in recent outings, Thomas Frank’s men went into the encounter full of confidence as they dominated ball possession.

Although the opening minutes were colourless, it was the visitors who took the initiative courtesy of Christian Noergaard in the 15th minute after he was teed up by Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer.

Fuelled by that setback, Roy Hodgson’s side stepped up in search of an equaliser but their major undoing was missing clear cut opportunities, with Ismaila Sarr the major culprit.

Brentford could have doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute, albeit, Vitaly Janelt could not convert a well-taken corner kick by Christian Eriksen.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the hosts continued to push harder and their tenacity paid off five minutes before the hour mark thanks to Dennis.

Sarr set up the Nigeria international who turned the ball past goalkeeper David Raya. The goal was cancelled by referee Simon Hooper for offside, however, the decision was overturned by VAR.

That was the former Club Brugge player’s 10th goal of the 2021-22 campaign. Prior to that, the Super Eagle had scored eight in 16 games in the competition.

He almost put his team in front with seven minutes left on the clock after his free-kick was punched over the crossbar by Raya.

While it looked like the game would be ending on a no winner, no vanquished note, Pontus Jansson’s last-gasp winner from Eriksen’s assist sealed the win for Brentford while Hodgson’s team would rue their profligacy in front of goal.

While Dennis was in action from start to finish alongside Sarr, Peter Etebo was an unused substitute while William Troost-Ekong was not considered for selection.

On the other hand, Congolese star Yoane Wissa was handed a place in the starting XI but was subbed off for Saman Ghoddos in the 66th minute.

Cameroon prospect Bryan Mbeumo saw every minute of action but Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Tarique Fosu (Ghana), and Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) were absent.

Following this defeat, Watford occupy the 19th spot in the English top-flight. They face an uphill task when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for a date with Manchester City on April 23.