Dennis' Nottingham Forest debut kept on ice against Iwobi’s Everton

The Super Eagles forward was an unused substitute as the Reds picked up a point against Frank Lampard’s men

Emmanuel Dennis did not make his much-awaited Nottingham Forest debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Nigeria international joined the Reds from Watford on August 13 on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee as Steve Cooper continued to reinforce his squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

Although the former Club Brugge man was among the nine substitutes at Goodison Park, he watched from the bench as his team shared the points with Frank Lampard’s side.

Forest looked to be heading home with all points after Brennan Johnson put them ahead with minutes left on the clock – however, the Toffees restored parity seven minutes later through Demarai Gray who was set up by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, Awoniyi – who opened his English elite division account against West Ham United - was named in the starting XI, albeit, he was replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White a minute after the mark.

Unlike Dennis, Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate made his Forest bow after coming in as a second-half substitute for Jesse Lingard in the 84th minute.

On the other hand, Alex Iwobi played from start to finish for Everton – holding sway in the midfield alongside Nathan Patterson, Tom Davies and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Even with his average performance, he was cautioned in the first half by referee Andre Marriner. While Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin was an unused substitute, Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure was not listed by manager Lampard.

Thanks to this result, Nottingham Forest moved to 11th on the log having accrued four points from all matches played so far in the current campaign. Whereas, Everton languish in the 16th position with just one point.

Dennis would be hoping to make his debut when the City Ground landlords welcome Tottenham Hotspur on August 28. Prior to that, Cooper’s men square up against Grimsby Town in an English League Cup fixture.