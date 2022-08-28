The Nigeria international played his first league game for the Reds against Antonio Conte’s Spurs on Sunday

Emmanuel Dennis made his Premier League debut for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Nigeria international – who was named as a substitute alongside compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyate - was introduced for Jesse Lingard in the 69th minute with the Reds trailing by a goal at the City Ground.

Dennis was handed his debut during Tuesday’s English League Cup encounter against Grimsby Town, as Steve Cooper’s men triumphed 3-0 at Blundell Park.

Interestingly, the 24-year-old contributed an assist after teeing up Ryan Yates in the 18th minute.

Harry Kane gave Spurs a fifth-minute lead thanks to an assist from Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski.

The Englishman could have doubled the advantage for Antonio Conte’s side four minutes before the hour mark, however, his penalty was saved by Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.

After a season at Watford, Dennis joined Forest to become the club’s 13th signing of the 2022-23 campaign.

Although the Reds did not disclose the transfer details, reports suggested that the Super Eagle penned a four-year contract with the newly-promoted English topflight side.

He stated that he does not set targets and revealed how former Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Ronaldinho inspires him.

"I don’t really set targets, I just like to go and play and express myself," Dennis told the club’s website.

"My idol growing up was Ronaldinho. He’s the reason I’m a footballer today. I just love everything about that guy and his talent with a football inspires me a lot.

"When I play, I just like to entertain people and have fun," the former Club Brugge star continued.

"I really like to nutmeg people. I had the most nutmegs in Europe last season, which was crazy.

"I just love to have fun on the pitch, but I also want to score goals and add assists.”

Meanwhile, Awoniyi and Kouyate were introduced for Steve Cook and Yates respectively in the 75th minute as the hosts aim to level matters against the North Londoners.

Regardless, that did n