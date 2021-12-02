‘Dennis is not a normal man’ – Watford boss Ranieri raves about Nigeria star

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is full of praise for Emmanuel Dennis who continued his rich vein of form in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Dennis became Watford’s leading top scorer after scoring his sixth league goal of the season in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old only moved to Vicarage Road from Club Brugge in June, but Ranieri apparently knows him during his stint in Belgium.

The Italian coach recalled when Dennis scored a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League in October 2019 and he believes such a feat distinguishes the Nigerian as an outstanding player.

“When there are some injuries you have to find solutions, be clever,” Ranieri told the club's website.

“Only with work can you do this. Of course, my experience helps me to find solutions, but I also have quality players to do this.

“I’m not surprised because he [Dennis] is a very good player. He scored twice at the Bernabeu! Anyone who scores two at the Bernabeu is not a normal man. He has speed, intelligence, he is generous, and I like how he plays. He has to improve because he is young, but I have a very good relationship with him, and all of my players.”

Meanwhile, Dennis disclosed that he is enjoying his fine start to life in England and he is focused on helping the Hornets who have lost back-to-back league matches.

They are 17th in the Premier League table with 13 points after 14 matches.

“I’m really proud of the team because we played really well,” Dennis said.

“The result is unfortunate, they were lucky to take the three points. The intensity was good and we’re slowly understanding the way the manager wants us to play. We can see the progress in how we play so I’m really proud of the team, we just need to keep working hard and the results will come.

“I knew if I tried to shoot he was going to open his legs and I was lucky to score in the end. I’m happy with the goal but in the end we didn’t get the three points.

“I’m just doing my job, I’m really happy I’m here and I’m enjoying being part of the team. I’m training well and being positive, and I’m really happy.”