Dennerby explains Oshoala and Oparanozie exclusion from China tournament

The Super Falcons are in China for a Chinese football tournament this week, with the forwards being left out of the squad

Thomas Dennerby has explained why Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie are missing from the Nigeria women's squad to compete at the China invitational.

Dennerby named a 20-player squad comprising of three goalkeepers, six defenders, four midfielders plus seven strikers, leaving out the Dalian Quanjian and Guingamp forwards for the four-day competition in Meizhou.

In their stead, the Swede has brought in striking duo of Alice Ogebe and Ini-abasi Umotong who were not part of the team’s 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana.

Before now, Oparanozie has struggled to attain full fitness, thereby missing last year’s Awcon final against South Africa for injury concerns.

While for Oshoala, it remains unclear true reasons behind her omission, though, reports claim visa hitches ruled out the China-based striker and Barcelona FA defender Ngozi Ebere.

And 59-year-old gaffer who is already looking beyond the duo's absence will be hoping to make the best of his alternative attacking options at the women's football competition.

"We will have loved to have both of them in the team, but they will not be coming to China,” Dennerby told Goal.

Article continues below

"Oparanozie needs to get hundred percent fit and we have allowed her so that she can play without getting injured again.

"Oshoala did not travel with us because of administrative and technical things [reasons]. No worries at all. We will try to make a good tournament."

The Super Falcons will feature alongside hosts China, Romania and South Korea this week and they will aim to begin with a win against the Steel Roses in their opener on Thursday.