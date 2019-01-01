Delta Force’s Mbwas Mangut calls for fair officiating ahead of Cynosure test

The Asaba based tactician has charged the match officials of their Federation Cup Round of 32 fixture to be forthright with their calls

Delta Force head coach Mbwas Mangut has stressed that they are hoping for a fair officiating when they face Cynosure FC in the Round of 32 of the Federation Cup in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Mangut disclosed that his players will strive to be as competitive as possible at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, and that they would like the match officials to administer the game based on the tenets guiding the sport.

“We have settled down in Port Harcourt and are hoping for a positive result against Cynosure,” Mangut told Goal.

“We know that if we play a good game we won’t be worried about officiating. We know that we are playing against a team that is based in Port Harcourt even though they are representing Ebonyi State but we are undeterred in our resolve to move to the next round.

“We are growing in confidence after every game and we know that we will be up against Cynosure who are equally a tough side. We will hope that the match officials will play their role well and ensure that the tenets of football are not compromised.”

Delta Force just completed their first season in the Nigerian top-flight after their controversial takeover of Kada City.