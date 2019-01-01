Delta Force end Enugu Rangers’ 10-match unbeaten run in Asaba

The Flying Antelopes tasted defeat for the first time on Thursday under caretaker coach Benedict Ugwu

Caf Confederation Cup campaigners Enugu suffered a 2-1 defeat against fellow Professional Football League ( ) side Delta Force in a friendly played at Stephen Keshi Stadium on Thursday.

Under caretaker coach, Benedict Ugwu, the Flying Antelopes have been invincible; recording 10 wins in 10 pre-season friendly matches and they were hoping to extend that record in Asaba.

However, the Coal City boys could not sustain the tempo as they were edged by their neighbours.

Obinna Bassey gave Delta Force the lead in the 41st minute from the penalty spot but his effort was cancelled out by Ifeanyi George 10 minutes into the second half, also from the penalty spot.

While it was looking as if the keenly-contested friendly will end in a stalemate, Mosdu Kasali popped up with a late winning goal that effectively ended Rangers’ long-kept unbeaten run.

Coach Ugwu named a decent side to face the Delta Ambassadors with the likes of Femi Thomas, Isaac Loute, Ibrahim Olawoyin and summer signing Ikechuwkuw Ibenegu all getting starting roles.

Despite their dominance, Rangers were guilty of profligacy in front of goal and that accounted for their loss in Thursday’s friendly.

Article continues below

With the first leg, first-round Confederation Cup tie against Gabonese side, AS Pelican fast-approaching, coach Ugwu will be keen to get his team back to winning ways.

Rangers will be away in Lambarene for the first leg on September 14 before returning home for the second led in a fortnight.