Andy Delort inspired Nice from two goals down to a 3-2 win against 10-man Lyon in an entertaining Ligue 1 fixture staged at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

It was Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi who set the ball rolling while Tino Kadewere of Zimbabwe was sent off for a clumsy tackle.

The first involvement for the striker came after five minutes when he was given space and time just outside the 18-yard area but failed to hit the target.

Kadewere had a chance to score in the 21st minute when he managed to strike the ball just a few yards off the target. However, a quick reaction by the defenders saved the hosts from going behind.

After coming close several times, the visitors finally managed to get their goal in the 35th minute. The goalkeeper and defenders failed to clear a dangerous ball in the area and the rebound fell to the Indomitable Lion who did not hesitate from firing home.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half despite a host of chances created by either side.

In the 57th minute, Ekambi managed to get into the final third once again. But this time around, the defenders were alert and cleared the danger to stop Lyon from getting the second goal.

The best chance for the Kids to double their advantage was after an hour mark. The unmarked Kadewere received the ball in a good area, but with the goalkeeper to beat, he narrowly missed the target.

But Houssem Aouar saved his teammate's blushes when he converted a Lucas Paqueta pass in the 68th minute.

The hosts were not giving up and in the 81st minute, they scored their first goal. Youcef Atal received the ball from Kephren Thuram, managed to get past the opponents before unleashing an unstoppable rocket past the goalkeeper.

It got worse for Lyon when Kadewere was sent off with five minutes to go for a bad foul on Melvin Bard. Two minutes later, Nice were awarded a penalty after Emerson committed a foul in the box. Delort stepped up for the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Nice went for the winner against their numerically disadvantaged visitors, and they managed to get it in the stoppages courtesy of Evann Guessand.