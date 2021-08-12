Dele-Bashiru: Reading complete loan signing of Watford midfielder

The Nigeria youth international has returned to the Championship to secure regular playing time with the Royals

Reading have announced the signing of Tom Dele-Bashiru on a season-long loan from Watford.

The 21-year-old will be looking to revive his career in the Championship this season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last October that ruled him out of action for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dele-Bashiru played just two matches last season before he picked up the injury against Reading at Vicarage Road.