Dele-Bashiru: Nigeria U20 will go far in Fifa World Cup

After winning their opening game for the first time in eight years, the youngster is upbeat about the side's chances at the global showpiece

U20 midfielder Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru is confident that his side can go far in the 2019 Fifa World Cup in .

The man was on target to help Paul Aigbogun’s side clinch a 4-0 victory over in their opening Group D game in the competition in Tychy on Friday.

The win saw the Flying Eagles end their unimpressive run in the competition, having last won their opener in 2011 against Guatemala.

Dele-Bashiru believes the victory is a return for the effort the 2005 runners-up put in the game, and he hopes his side can end their title drought in the competition.

“We prepared well for the match, and we got our reward,” Dele-Bashiru told the Fifa website.

“We fully deserved the win, and I’m glad that we’ve brought our bad run of luck to an end.”

“I think we could go far in this tournament. We’re going to do all we can to keep this momentum going while making sure we keep our feet on the ground.

“We’ve got a strong squad whichever way you look at it. We’re not lacking in individual talent either, and both those things lead us to believe we can achieve something worthwhile here in Poland.”

On finding the back of the net he said: “I’m really proud of my goal, because it’s the first I’ve scored for my national team and it comes on my first official appearance for the U-20s. I’ve worked so hard to be here today.”

The Flying Eagles take on the United States in their second Group D game in Bielsko-Biala on Monday.