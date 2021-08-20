The 18-year-old has been rewarded for impressing in the club's academy and making a scoring debut for Pep Guardiola's side

Highly-rated Manchester City striker Liam Delap has signed a three-year contract extension, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2026.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season, scoring in the 2-1 Carabao Cup third round victory over Bournemouth before being used as a substitute in the Premier League clash with Leicester City.

A number of Championship clubs are keen to take Delap on loan, but with City yet to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero, his immediate future is set to be at the Etihad Stadium.

What’s been said?

“It’s obviously a massive achievement for me,” he said. “I am so happy. I have been here now for two years and every day I have loved it. I have just loved the place and all the people. I can’t wait to do even more.

“I’ve got everything here. I’ve just fallen into place here and that’s why I’ve committed my future here.

“There is always someone there to support you. They make you feel so welcome and you get the best coaching and the best players playing with you so it improves your game.”

Why have City given Delap a long-term deal?

The son of Premier League cult hero Rory Delap, he joined City from in June 2019 and quickly made a big impression in the Academy as a goalscorer.

He scored nine goals in 15 games in his debut season as well as helping City to FA Youth Cup success in 2020.

As well as appearing for Guardiola's side, last season Delap scored 24 goals in 20 matches for the Elite Development Squad as City won the Premier League 2 title with the striker named as the league’s Player of the Season.

What's next?

Delap has already shown he is ready to play first-team football having also scored against League Two sides Mansfield Town and Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Derby have all been linked with loan moves this season but Goal understands that there are no currently plans for him to leave.

However, that could change if City were to sign a striker in the transfer window with Tottenham's Harry Kane remaining the top target.

