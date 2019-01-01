Defender Anaemena concerned if Enyimba fails to reach the Super Six

The key player admits that the People’s Elephant haven’t done enough if the team have to wait until the last day to qualify for the Super Six

defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has declared that they can only rest when they secure a berth in the Super Six of the Professional Football League ( ).

While the likes of Enugu and Akwa United sealed their qualification for the season-ending play-offs with two games to spare, the People’s Elephant will need an outright win away to Katsina United on the last matchday.

“We haven’t done enough as a team because we have not qualified yet until the last day,” Anaemena told Goal.

“We are not depending on other results so we have to go to Katsina to make sure we qualify.

“It will be disheartening that after all our efforts and the tag of a big club that Enyimba commands, we then fail to qualify for the Super Six, that would be very bad and we are determined to make sure we qualify,” the concerned defender stated.

Anaemena is concerned that Katsina United have their own motivation to win on Sunday.

“The game against Katsina United is a determinant for us qualifying for the Super Six so we are determined to go all out there to get the result that will keep our hopes of qualifying alive.

“I know it is going to be a tough game; especially as they are battling against relegation while we are fighting for a slot in the play-offs.

“We are prepared,” Anaemena concluded.