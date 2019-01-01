De Jong: I would have chosen Man City or PSG if I didn't go to Barcelona

The Dutch midfielder made the move to Spain from Ajax in the summer, but he had plenty of other options

midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said he would have moved to or PSG this summer had he not chosen to join the Blaugrana.

The 22-year-old was in high demand after helping to an Eredivisie title and the semi-final of the last season.

De Jong has said that although he had many offers he ultimately chose to join Barcelona not for money, but because of their playing style and how they proved they valued him.

"If it had not been Barca, I find it hard to say it now, it would have been PSG or City," De Jong told El Periodico.

Asked if PSG or City could have offered him more money than Barca, De Jong replied that finding the right fit and a club that valued him was more important than finances.

"It is not right to talk about [money]," De Jong said. "Money was not my business. Money was never discussed in the meeting room with me. It was a matter for my agent.

"The most important thing was the way [Barcelona] played and how they saw me, what plans they had for me.

"When [Barcelona] told me they saw me playing here, that they thought about this and that, then they really convinced me.

"I talked with my family and my agent and we chose Barca. Then my agent came here to negotiate."

De Jong also admitted that he valued the chance to play for a club that has been home to many Dutch stars like Johan Cruyff, Marc Overmars and Patrick Kluivert.

"When Cruyff went to Barcelona he dragged a lot of [Dutch] feelings towards Barca. The Dutch like to watch good football, enjoy good football, and Barcelona have always played well."

De Jong has attracted some criticism for his performances with Barca thus far, with the club off to a slow start.

Part of De Jong's struggles could be down to him playing a more advanced position in midfield than he did at Ajax, but he has insisted he is comfortable playing anywhere in the middle of the field.

"I am very comfortable in Barcelona, ​​really. It is not important in what position I play," De Jong said.

"I am happy to do it anywhere in the center of the field with the number of players there are and the quality they have."