'De Gea knows I want him to stay' - Solskjaer hopes goalkeeper extends Man Utd contract

The shot stopper is yet to commit his future to the club but the coach believes he will soon put pen to paper on a new deal

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is hopeful that will convince David de Gea to extend his contract with the club.

The Premier League side have been in talks with the 28-year-old goalkeeper over a new deal for months before his current one expires at the end of the season.

De Gea has faced strong criticism in the early stage of the 2019-20 campaign, with some saying the level of his performances has dropped dramatically in recent months .

While ex- shot stopper Mark Schwarzer argued that De Gea's performances have been "average" for the past six months , United legend Edwin van der Sar reminded him that he could easily be replaced by the Red Devils.

Although the international started the season with a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Chelsea, he has been unable to stop them from dropping points against , and .

The former star shouldered most of the blame for his side's disappointing defeat to Palace, as Patrick van Aanholt's late effort managed to squeeze past him and seal a late and rare win for the Eagles at Old Trafford.

Last week he was dropped to the bench for Spain's 2-1 win over Romania in qualifying, with Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga taking his place.

Despite his dip in form, however, Solskjaer remains convinced he is the world's No.1 in his position and has pleaded with him to remain at Old Trafford for the time being.

"I want David to stay here, he knows that," the Norwegian coach told reporters.

"He is the best goalkeeper in the world and we have seen that over the years.

"I hope that I can make sure he'll finish his career at Man United, at the highest level. There has been loads of discussions and hopefully we can get it done."

De Gea joined United from Atletico in 2011 and has since made 366 appearances in all competitions, winning the Premier League, , and League Cup with the club in that time.