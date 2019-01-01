'De Gea is the best in the world' - Man Utd keeper lauded by Young & Herrera

Nemanja Matic has also been singing the praises of a man who continues to deliver match-winning performances between the sticks for the Red Devils

David de Gea is considered to be “the best goalkeeper in the world” by Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young, while Nemanja Matic believes he is “great” and Ander Herrera says a fellow Spaniard is “terrific”.

Such lavish praise has been bestowed upon the Red Devils’ No. 1 following another match-winning performance against Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford may have netted the only goal of the game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but it was De Gea’s 11 saves at the opposite end of the field which wrapped up all three points.

It is not the first time that the 28-year-old has delivered such a showing for United and his obvious value to the collective cause is not lost on those around him.

Young told reporters after witnessing a talismanic display which helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to a sixth successive victory as Red Devils boss: “I think that is why he's No. 1 in the world. For me, he's the best goalkeeper in the world.

“He's obviously saved us at times, and I said to him after the game 'You could have caught the ball a couple of times!'. But he was blocking things with his feet, his hands, and, at times, I think with his head as well!”

Matic echoed those sentiments, with the Serbian midfielder saying: “He was great like always.

“We said in the changing room this is normal for us when we see David playing like this.

“It is very important to have him. He gives us confidence. He's saved us many times. I think everyone did very well but for me, he was man-of-the-match.”

De Gea has been a model of consistency for United over recent years, with his exploits earning him a record-breaking haul of four Player of the Year awards.

Those in front of him have started to raise their standards of late, though, with the arrival of Solskjaer as interim manager having breathed new life into an underperforming squad.

The likes of Rashford and Paul Pogba are now flourishing, with midfield dynamo Herrera eager to point out that it was not just De Gea who contributed to a priceless victory over Spurs.

Article continues below

He told MUTV: “Until the minute 60 we could have been winning 2-0, but we didn't because we missed a couple of chances.

“After that it was David, it was David! He is the number one. I have never seen something like this. It is something terrific, as you say.

“The only thing we can do is enjoy David and enjoy the attacking players we have because they are doing amazing work.”